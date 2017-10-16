What playing in the park looks like

Playing in the park is not just for kids, well not when you are an artist with lots of imagination.

The artists in question are Cypriot and international visual artists who will come together for the Let’s Play Art in the Park contemporary exhibition, which will be set within the Municipal Gardens in Nicosia. Just as the title suggests, the works of art to be displayed will explore ideas of playfulness, curiosity and memory.

The participating artists are Christina Christofi, Milan Csaplovics, Annie Michaelides, Michael Charalambous, Othonas Charalambous, Elias Zaarour, Katina Kosta and Urban Gorillas.

Let’s Play in the Park
Group exhibition. October 21-22. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. Saturday: 4pm-10pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm. Tel: 99-748132

