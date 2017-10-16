Tribute to the ladies of Rembetiko

The great rembetiko singer Katerina Tsiridou will pay tribute to other great ladies that made rembetiko music what it is today during a performance in Nicosia on Friday and one in Limassol on Sunday.

Tsiridou will bring to life the music of Rosa Eskenazi, Stella Haskil, Marika Ninou and Sotiria Bellou in a programme filled with their greatest songs. The two performances will also include projections of photographs of the singers to complete the picture.

Tsiridou started her musical career by learning classical piano and folk guitar. Although she is considered to be young in the world of rembetika and traditional Greek songs, she has already performed on the biggest stages in Athens and in gigs all over Greece and other countries.

Although she is true to Greece’s musical traditions, her music is influenced by work and she often experiments with other musicians during concerts and seminars on rembetiko and smyrneiko music. She has worked with the bluesmen Louisiana Red, Bob Brozmann, Jolly Jumper and Big Mo in projects which have married blues with rembetika. She has also worked with the Swedish rembetika group The Meraklidhes and also with the Greek rap group Imiskoumbria.

Ladies of Rembetiko

Performance by Katerina Tsiridou. October 20. Antonakis Music Hall, 17 Vasileiou Voulgaroktonou Street, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €18. Tel: 22-664697

October 22. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15. Tel: 25-377277