Two men re-arrested after stolen goods found

Two men arrested last week in Paphos for a robbery were re-arrested on Sunday with police believing they may have committed two other crimes.

The men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested at 2am on Friday, October 13 after testimony linked them to a burglary on the evening of October 12. Electronic items, jewellery and money had been stolen from a Paphos home.

They were remanded for three days by a Paphos court.

During investigations police found two car keys in the suspects’ possession which were stolen from a 58-year-old resident of Paphos after a break-in.

Officers also seized a laptop and other items from the residence of the 29-year-old.

The laptop had been stolen from the car belonging to a 27-year-old man on September 22 in Paphos.

The two were rearrested for the above crimes on Sunday.