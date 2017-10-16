Two men re-arrested after stolen goods found

October 16th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 8 comments

Two men re-arrested after stolen goods found

Two men arrested last week in Paphos for a robbery were re-arrested on Sunday with police believing they may have committed two other crimes.

The men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested at 2am on Friday, October 13 after testimony linked them to a burglary on the evening of October 12. Electronic items, jewellery and money had been stolen from a Paphos home.

They were remanded for three days by a Paphos court.

During investigations police found two car keys in the suspects’ possession which were stolen from a 58-year-old resident of Paphos after a break-in.

Officers also seized a laptop and other items from the residence of the 29-year-old.

The laptop had been stolen from the car belonging to a 27-year-old man on September 22 in Paphos.

The two were rearrested for the above crimes on Sunday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • jobanana

    Hang them, then shoot them, then deport them.

    • Getherto

      Recent robberies in Larnaca (McKenzie) were made by a 23 years old Cypriot. He confessed also to other 6 robberies in Larnaca. The Police at first said that for sure it had to be a foreigner.

    • CM follower

      That’s a sweeping assumption!

  • sweet_hooligan

    Totally not professional thieves from romania/bulgaria

    • mojo jojo

      And you know their nationality, how?

      • sweet_hooligan

        An educated guess. This island is paradise not only for tourists, but the lack of security and the false sense that nothing will happen is heaven for people who steal for a living which usually ‘go on tour’ from central/east europe/balkans

        • Jack

          You need more education !

          • sweet_hooligan

            One should never stop learning 🙂 Care to provide me with some?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close