Waking up the old town of Paphos

Part of Paphos old town will unfold its memories this week during an exhibition and site-specific performances as part of the Trails of Memories cross-disciplinary events.

They focus on the part of the city between the Municipal Gardens and Moussallas, a district that during the early 20th century became the epicentre of Paphos’ immense urban landscape development. This landscape diminished fast and left behind a feeling of desolation.

The project will interface multiple memories through the experimentation of choreographer Arianna Economou and her team with space, while also activating the personal memories of inhabitants who lived and continue to live in the area.

Trails of Memories will interconnect the audience of the Cultural Capital of Paphos with the public space of the old town through three site-specific performances under the name Rituals in Time and Space on October 21, 25 and 27, at the Ethnographical Museum and a number of abandoned spaces around it as well as the Holy Metropolis of Paphos.

An exhibition with archival and audiovisual material (written texts, photographs and recorded narrations) will be featured at the Paphos Municipal Gallery from October 27 at 7pm until November 11, and this will coincide with the previous events and will take visitors on a journey in space and time. The exhibition will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and on Saturdays from 10am until 1pm.

Three solo performances by Economou will also take place at the Paphos Municipal Gallery on November 4, 7 and 11. These performances will see Economou dance out her own underlying relationship with the exhibited material and her own personal experiential memory.

This project has been approved within the framework of TERPSICHORE 2017 programme of the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and is part of the official programme of the European Cultural Capital Pafos2017.

