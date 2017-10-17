Akel leader pledges to push bill for gender-change registration  

A bill which gives individuals the right to change their gender identity and discrimination faced by LGBT people, was at the centre of a meeting on Tuesday between Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou and a delegation from Accept LGBT Cyprus.

In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he would study what was needed order to modernise legislation in Cyprus, which would be based on the principles defined worldwide.

“These issues for us are issues that have to do with human rights. It is the right of every person to choose how to proceed to his life,” he said.

In relation to discrimination in the workplace, Kyprianou said this was an indicator of how “we treat our fellow human beings”.

Kyprianou said there should be comprehensive action by the labour ministry to put an end to any discrimination. “It is unacceptable and offensive in a society that wants to be called modern, a society that it believes belongs to the great European family,” he said.

Accept’s Costas Gavrielides said that they had offered an update to the new law on the legal registration of gender identity.

“We believe there is a big problem with trans and intersex people on this issue. We would like to see a law in 2018 and can help people themselves make a change in their data when it is needed,” he said.

Gavrielides said Accept had a meeting with justice minister two weeks ago and there will be contacts with the other political parties.