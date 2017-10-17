Art portrays a new kind of vision

Birds and flowers will feature in an exhibition as of Thursday when Pasture Birds Flowers by Apostolos Yayannos opens at Gallery K in Nicosia.

The exhibition, which will open at 7pm and run until November 30, will feature a cross section of the artist’s works and show how Greek artist Yayannos uses his graphic and illustration skills to create intense pieces.

Pasture Birds Flowers is illustrative of how Yayannos draws on nature to explore and interpret the space between reality and allegory. Commenting on this and the elements of nature in the art work, Gallery K director Ritsa Kyriacou said “the bright, gleaming eyes of birds and big cats gaze out from the walls of Gallery K. They are predators that prowl or wait expectantly, camouflaged by their surroundings, in an environment hostile to man.

“Flowers are a subject that Yayannos has explored for many years. They are potent metaphors for birth, vulnerability, attraction, celebration, passion and death,” Kyriacou added.

The exhibition will feature paintings, sketches and silk screens. A small number of the featured artworks, including two sculptures, is part of the series entitled Gloria in which Yayannos visually examines the form and symbol of the cross in the various ways it is featured and appears to the general public. With these pieces and more, the artist experiments with the diverse means of expression to create a new kind of visual perception and awareness.

Poet and historian-researcher Dr Nasa Patapiou will inaugurate the exhibition. The opening reception will be held in association with the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) and a silkscreen by Yayannos will be raffled off, with the proceeds going directly to Pasykaf.

Yayannos, from the Peloponnese, studied Applied Arts at the Athens Technological Institute. During the 1970s he successfully made the transition to painting and the visual arts. He has had over 80 solo exhibitions across Europe and has participated in over 100 group exhibitions in various parts of the world, including North America and Australia. His works can be found in numerous public and private collections in Greece and abroad. He has illustrated books by celebrated authors and published books on the Hellenic folk tradition and the shadow theatre.

Solo exhibition by Apostolos Yayannos. Opens October 19 at 7pm until November 30. Gallery K, 4 Evrou Street, Strovolos, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-8pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-341122/23