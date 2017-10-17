A dark family portrait

The second stage of ETHAL in Limassol will present the play The Pelican by August Strindberg as of Saturday.

Running every Tuesday and Saturday at 8.30pm and every Sunday at 6.30pm until November 19, the play presents the last days of a bourgeois family fallen on hard times. A family in which cold and hunger are imposed by a mother who devours everything that surrounds her. These are some of the themes that Strindberg was obsessed with for most of his career as a dramatist.

The family members are not given names, rather they are called Mother, Father, Son and Daughter. In this way Strindberg shows us a portrait of a family living in the society he lived in.

The name of the play is ironic as a pelican, in mythology, feeds its young from its flesh. In the play the mother does not nurture her young, rather she forces them to live in a freezing environment and abandons them when they are sick.

This is what we would call today a dysfunctional family at its best.

The Pelican

Performance of the play by August Strindberg. October 21 until November 19. Technohoros ETHAL, 76 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue, Limassol. Tuesday and Saturday: 8.30pm and Sunday: 6.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 25-877827