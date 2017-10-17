European World Cup playoff draw

October 17th, 2017

Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland will face Denmark, with the winners qualifying for next summer's World Cup in Russia

Four-time world champions Italy were drawn against Sweden on Tuesday in their two-legged playoff for a place at next year’s World Cup.

Italy, who last failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1958, will play the second leg at home in the most eye-catching of the four ties.

Switzerland, who finished second in their qualifying group despite winning nine of their 10 games, were drawn against Northern Ireland, who last qualified in 1986, with the first match in Belfast.

Croatia, runners-up behind Iceland in their group, will face Greece with the first leg at home.

The fourth tie pits Ireland against Denmark, who host the first match.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Ireland

Sweden v Italy

Two-legged ties to be played Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 12-14

