Former deputy police chief pleads not guilty to leaking info

Former deputy police chief Andreas Kyriacou pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three charges relating to violation of confidentiality and circulation of classified material.

President Nicos Anastasiades fired Kyriacou in May after the attorney-general announced he appeared to have been behind the unauthorised leak of confidential information, including a tip from Serbian Interpol regarding an assassination attempt, and was the likely leaker of a 2015 internal report on preventing and combating corruption to an MP and the media.

Clerides drew his conclusions from the findings of a probe carried out by three independent criminal investigators in the possible involvement of police officers in cases of corruption.

The investigation was prompted by a letter by police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou laying out evidence gathered in the process of investigating a quadruple murder in Ayia Napa last June, in which a police sergeant was one of the victims while another was seriously injured.

Following the shooting, classified information concerning the handling of the case by police was leaked to the media.

According to the findings, the only person who could have leaked that information, contained in a Nicosia Interpol file, was Kyriacou.

Kyriacou is also suspected to have been the source of the leak of a 2015 report which had been classified as a service document and was intended only for internal police use.

A copy of the report was presented last June however, by an MP at the House ethics committee and parts of it were published in a newspaper the next day.