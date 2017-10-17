German court sentences 88-year-old Holocaust denier to jail

October 17th, 2017 Europe, World 5 comments

File photo: Ursula Haverbeck, accused of denying the holocaust, sits in a courtroom in Berlin

A German court sentenced an 88-year-old woman to six months in prison on Monday for denying the Holocaust and for inciting hatred.

Ursula Haverbeck, who describes herself as a revisionist historian, said at a public event in January 2016 that gas chambers in Auschwitz concentration camp “were not real”.

A court in Berlin found Haverbeck guilty after examining a short video of her speech in which she said that she was citing a book, not expressing her own views. The court, however, found the speech to be her own and gave her six months in prison.

Denying the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed, is a crime in Germany, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Haverbeck, who is avoiding going to jail by appealing the verdict, has faced similar legal cases across Germany. The latest was by a court in North Rhine-Westphalia last summer when she was given a 10-month prison sentence for the same charges.

  • AndyMarkou

    If you want to know who controls you, look at whom you cannot question.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Very cryptic!

  • Douglas

    This senior citizen has clearly been influence by conspiracy theorist and formed her own opinion on history,does this warrant a prison sentence,what is happening to Europe and free speech!!

    • Gipsy Eyes

      In the UK incitement to racial and religious hatred carries a maximum 7 year sentence. So it’s not just Europe and fortunately it’s for the courts to decide whether an offence has been committed and Parliament to make laws. Not senior citizens like you or this repeat offender either “influenced by conspiracy theorists” or just plain ignorant!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Free speech has its limitations, especially in Germany, a country that has had enough of losing in two World Wars, setting the world afire, and waking up in flames and ruins and haunted by the unforgiving ghosts of its victims.

