Greece, in recession again last year, eyes recovery in 2017-18

October 17th, 2017 Business, Europe, Greece, World 12 comments

File photo: People make their way on main Syntagma square as the parliament building is seen in the background, in Athens

Greece fell into recession again last year, confounding its international creditors who had predicted some growth after years of budget austerity and bailouts.

The country’s leading economic think tank, meanwhile, said there would be growth this year – but not as much as the government expects.

The economy contracted by 0.2 per cent in 2016, statistics service Elstat said on Tuesday, releasing its revised estimate of full-year gross domestic product.

Elstat’s estimate, based on seasonally unadjusted data, was based on lower than previously estimated household consumption, suggesting that the eurozone’s largest unemployment rate is still holding back broader recovery.

It said gross domestic product in volume terms and measured at constant prices was €175.9 billion last year, down from €178.1 billion in 2015. Consumption dropped by an annual 0.3 per cent, versus a 0.6 per cent rise estimated by the agency in March.

“It’s a small change that has minor impact on other indices and on fiscal figures. It is a slightly weaker depiction of the real economy in 2016 due to the downwardly revised consumption expenditure,” said National Bank economist Nikos Magginas.

He said that the registered trend in consumption would also be a challenge for 2017.

Years of austerity imposed by the International Monetary Fund and eurozone lenders in exchange for bailouts have made many Greeks far poorer and shrunk consumption accordingly.

The European Commission, in its winter forecast published in February, projected GDP growth of 0.3 per cent in 2016 while the International Monetary Fund’s upwardly revised estimate saw GDP growth of 0.4 per cent.

Greece‘s leading IOBE think tank said on Tuesday the economy will expand by “slightly below” 1.5 per cent this year and pick up to around 2 per cent in 2018.

“The Greek economy’s growth rate in 2017 will be in the area of 1.3 per cent, slower than was previously projected. Next year, growth will most likely accelerate to 2.0 per cent or slightly higher,” IOBE said in its quarterly review.

The think tank’s projections are below government forecasts. The government, which faces a third review to its international bailout this autumn, has cut this year’s economic growth estimate to 1.8 per cent from 2.7 per cent in May.

The Commission has also cut its forecast to 2.1 per cent from 2.7 per cent. Greece‘s central bank sees gross domestic product growing by 1.7 per cent this year and picking up to 2.4 per cent in 2018.

Economic recovery will be key to bringing down a jobless rate of 21 per cent, the highest in the euro zone, and attaining a primary budget surplus of 1.75 per cent – excluding debt servicing outlays – this year as demanded by Greece‘s creditors.

  • AnalogMind

    That’s old news. And it was not recession, rather stagnation around 0%. The Greek GDP bottomed in 2015 under the neoliberal Samaras incompetent government and ghas stayed at the same level ever since. Not lower, nor highet just flat.

  • Dave The Impaler

    I was on the Island of Spetses last month as they were celebrating Armata day. Marking the battle in the strait between Spetses and Kosta during the revolution of 1821. Noticing the huge Greek armada of multimillion (Panama, Cypriot, Cayman and Liberian Registered) $$$ yachts anchored off the coast and the fact that hotels and guest houses on the island were charging over 500 euros a day. You have to wonder, who is actually paying tax in Greece ?

    • AnalogMind

      I hope the german tourists do.

      • Dave The Impaler

        Funny you should mention the Germans. I was talking to a gynecologist friend of mine who was also there at the time. He said “lets hope their are no Germans about to see this or we will really be in trouble”

        • AnalogMind

          No, Germans see it all the time and this is no trouble at all. Germans want to keep Greece as primarily a heavy consumption economy (heavy consumption of german goods that is) because that’s how you keep countries enslaved. You flood them with german products and then you give them loans to buy the german product until you are bankrupt and then they give more money to continue to buy german products especially if you are bankrupt. It’s a little game that germans play to perfection.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    I love Greek people love their food (not their wine) and the beautiful nature.

    We should learn from history Greece has always had a high inflation and used a devaluation of the currency to manage it’s economy

    The euro implemented have to be reversed Greece (and others) can’t breathe as it is.

    • AnalogMind

      High inflation and devaluation are clear Turkish inventions. In fact, they still continue to date.

      • mustafa balci

        Turkeys growth rate is more then 5 percent it’s debt ratio gdp is one of the lowest in Europe it’s unemployment rate is oround 10 perent now
        if erdog went I think growth rate could be much higher say 7 to 8 percent he is damaging turkeys image abroad especially in tourism

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        Turkey, Italy, spain, Greece and France (lets call it a mediterrian problem), as Turkey still can devaluate, they can be more competitive in their trading with other nations *Greece cant).

        German products is incredible cheap comparedto if they would have used the Deutsh mark, that iswhy they love the euro, and they need weaker nations such as Spain, Italy, Greece etc to remain in the euro currency.

        In other words, Germany can export and is a lot more competitive thanks to the Euro, Greece, Italy, Spain is a lot more expensive since Germany strenghten the value of their currency.

        Greece should leave the currency, but remain in the union, so should Spain and Italy.

        • AnalogMind

          No, that’s not the EU problem. The EU problem is that you have a country, Germany, which unless it exports 50% of its GDP it will collapse. Therefore, Germany is Europe’s weakest link because Germany is a hostage to its customers. If China and the USA stop buying german products, Germany is finished. Because the european trade is too weak for Germany to survive on EU trade alone. That is the main problem of Europe which translates into an acute political problem.

          • Alexander Reuterswärd

            But why do people buy German products, its becouse they build agood quality product that is affordable thanks to that they use Euro that is undervalued compared to the German market.

            Theur products would be 25-30% more expensive if they had German Marks as bedore, but thanks to that the Euro includes weaker nations its value is attractive forGermany.

  • Dave The Impaler

