October 17th, 2017 Cyprus 12 comments

Kasoulides speaks out against Turkish moves in EU forum

Cyprus will not accept the opening of new negotiating chapters, the upgrading of the customs union or visa liberalisation, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides stressed on Tuesday during his speech at the EU General Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, which convened to prepare the conclusions of the upcoming EU Summit.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Kasoulides intervened both in the general debate on the course of Turkey and the implementation of the Immigration Agreement with Ankara.

On the liberalisation of visas he stressed the need for full and non-discriminatory implementation of the EU-Turkey re-admission agreement, as well as the need for Ankara’s cooperation with all member states in the fields of justice and home affairs.

In addition, during the debate on EU-Turkey relations, Kasoulides argued that Cyprus is firmly convinced that Turkey does not meet the Copenhagen criteria, while stressing that it is increasingly moving away from European standards and principles.

During the ministers’ debate on the conclusions on immigration, Kasoulides argued that the EU should adopt a holistic approach to tackling migratory pressures, and stressed the need for practical solidarity with the front-line member states and the implementation of the relocation programme.

Overall, Kasoulides said, “no developments should be expected in Turkey’s accession course in the visible future”.

Meanwhile, an EU official cited by CNA said the EU leaders’ summit at the end of the week will not issue written conclusions on Turkey.

The leaders, the official said, will have the opportunity to exchange views on Turkey during dinner, but “there will be no text that will be included in the conclusions”.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Turkey has been dis-approaching the sides of the European Union as Cyprus needs to firmly say to Turkey to stop arrests, as well as the rights groups – which are outside of the Gulen Movement, especially the Amnesty International of the United Kingdom Turkey Branch rights supporters – who are no way connections with the brutal, ruthless and coup-plotting Gulen Movement. Cyprus also need to add that the judgement of Amnesty International of the United Kingdom’s Turkey Branch is unacceptable, and in their ByLock speech, there are exactly different writings other than the coup attempts and supporting pleas about the Gulen Movement – an another incomplete duty of Turkey – United Kingdom relations which are optional to debate, but firmly necessary.

  • AnalogMind

    I think there is a lot at stake. Turkey is risking losing about 4 Billion euros in EU compliance/allignment funds and the visa issue is not going to go as Turkey wanted.

  • mustafa balci

    I wonder why cyprus foreign minister talks at these events they have no power at all eu is run by Germany France and few others whatever they decide goes little cyprus have obsoletely have no say at all

  • Sam

    Ah How Amusing! Romainia met the EU Standard and so did Bulgaria, And now 30 people share a 3bed house in the UK!! Great EU standards!!, Let me not forget how GC rigged there books to get inn too the Sinking EU!! The fact of the matter is Erdogan has already stated Turkey does not need EU; Any one ever wondered why the UK has voted Brexit!!! Its a Mugs organisation therefore glad to hear Erdogan don’t need it………EU is a sinking ship and its great news Turkey wont be on it!!

    • Evergreen

      Very true.

  • Evergreen

    With all due respect- a very childish statement.

  • Parthenon

    Turkey is not a European country & is now decending into authoritarian rule & will self implode in a bitter civil war between Kemalist Secularists & Erdoganist Islamo Fascists. Good.

    • mustafa balci

      Erdogans days are numbered he will definatly lose the presidential election the problem is he is a good asset for you right now

      • Parthenon

        Dictators like Erdogan don’t get voted out.
        The best asset we have is the mighty Greek Armed forces.

        • mustafa balci

          Don’t me laugh when are you going to put them on alarm that’s what you always writing on cm please tell us in advance so we can start running

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    And if Turkey open up their borders soimigrants can flood Greece etc again, is Cyprus willing toaccept xxx thousand of immigrants?

    • Rissole Bland

      Don’t be daft, it already has its share of illegal immigrants from Turkey starting in 1974.

