Larnaca CID seize stolen ancient Egyptian pot

Larnaca CID seized an ancient Egyptian pot that had been smuggled out of Egypt, a police report said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Egyptian authorities requested legal assistance from Cyprus in March in connection with an “invaluable ancient Egyptian pot of the 13th century BC, depicting Ramses II of the 19th dynasty of Egypt”.

According to the Egyptian authorities, the item was the result of illegal excavation in an Egyptian city and was illegally transported out of the country.

The Egyptians claimed the pot was in the possession of a Greek Cypriot, which he denied when questioned.

On two separate occasions, the Larnaca CID obtained search warrants for the man’s residence and business premises, on March 28 and October 12, but failed to retrieve the item.

On Tuesday, police said, Larnaca CID acting on a tip spotted and seized the item in question, delivering it to the Antiquities Department for further handling.