At least eight killed in suicide attack on Afghan police HQ

October 17th, 2017 Asia, World 0 comments

At least eight killed in suicide attack on Afghan police HQ

A suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding 30, officials said.

At least two attackers were also killed by security forces, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which the ministry said targeted a police training centre attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

The wounded were taken to hospital, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said. Both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, he said.

“At the moment the area is sealed by the Crisis Response Unit and efforts are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists,” the statement said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close