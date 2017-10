A 67-year-old man was found dead in the sea near the Enaerios area in Limassol on Tuesday morning, police said.

Beachgoers found the man floating in the sea at around 7am and immediately administered CPR but to no avail.

He was rushed to Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man is believed to have drowned but a post-mortem will be carried out later to ascertain the exact cause of death.