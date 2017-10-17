Municipal worker killed while working on road (updated)

One man died and another was seriously injured in Larnaca on Tuesday afternoon, when they were struck by a car on the Livadia to Larnaca road.

According to a police report, Yiorgos Katsiou, 45, and Kyriacos Piyiotis, 37, both employees of the Livadia municipality, had been assigned to clean up the Intercollege roundabout on the Larnaca beachfront road when they were struck by a pick-up truck driven by Mikis Melianides, 38.

The two men were rushed to the Larnaca general hospital, where Katsiou was pronounced dead on arrival, while Piyiotis was admitted in critical condition.

A breathalyser test on Melianides returned a zero reading.

Police said the municipal workers had not put up traffic cones or warning signs before starting work on the roads surrounding the roundabout.

Larnaca CID, traffic police and an inspector from the Labour Department rushed to the scene to investigate the causes of the accident.

  • Douglas

    I have witnessed many near misses in Paphos involving municipality and contract workers,they deserve a medal for bravery when carrying out road works or cables,they appear to have the minimum of safety features in place and more needs to be done to protect and allow them to carry out their tasks within a safe environment.

  • jobanana

    I often see these guys on the highway without much in the form of warnings for the passing cars. Creates a very dangerous situation. RIP

    • Philippos

      You see this recklessness all the time. They are supposed to work for the Municipality, not to die for it, but the combination of Employer Negligence in not having safety procedures and clothing regularly checked up on and Employees “Dhenbirazei” is, as seen here, a dangerous cocktail. When all streets were village streets and everyone knew that Panos was digging a hole in the road on a Tuesday and speeds were 50 kph, this attitude may have been fine, but come on Cyprus, its not fine anymore

