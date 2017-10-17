Municipal worker killed while working on road (updated)

One man died and another was seriously injured in Larnaca on Tuesday afternoon, when they were struck by a car on the Livadia to Larnaca road.

According to a police report, Yiorgos Katsiou, 45, and Kyriacos Piyiotis, 37, both employees of the Livadia municipality, had been assigned to clean up the Intercollege roundabout on the Larnaca beachfront road when they were struck by a pick-up truck driven by Mikis Melianides, 38.

The two men were rushed to the Larnaca general hospital, where Katsiou was pronounced dead on arrival, while Piyiotis was admitted in critical condition.

A breathalyser test on Melianides returned a zero reading.

Police said the municipal workers had not put up traffic cones or warning signs before starting work on the roads surrounding the roundabout.

Larnaca CID, traffic police and an inspector from the Labour Department rushed to the scene to investigate the causes of the accident.