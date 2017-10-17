Neapolis Uni research programme on prominent Paphians

Paphos Municipality and Neapolis University signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday providing for actions to promote local history and culture including a research programme on prominent Paphians of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Toward that end, the municipality will cooperate closely with the Paphos-based Neapolis University (NUP) to turn a listed building that now houses the town’s police headquarters into a centre for historical documentation.

The building, according to Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, is to be handed over to the municipality at the beginning of next year and will be used for housing the Historical Documentation Centre, “a state-of-the-art research centre and museum that will cover the history of the city from 300BC to today, using new technologies and interactive media”.

As part of the cooperation agreement, the university’s history department will carry out a research programme on the town’s most prominent figures of the 19th and 20th centuries under the guidance of Professor Giorgos Georgi.

The research programme aims at collecting material on the lives of prominent Paphians from the fields of letters, arts, religion, local government and politics who were born and/or lived in Paphos, including Turkish Cypriots.

Georgi said that his team will collect material for the purpose of writing a book. Paphos, he said, has had great personalities in the fields of arts and letters, politics and local government.

Board Chairman of the NUP, Michalakis Leptos, said that that the university shares the vision and goals of the Paphos municipality and that supporting the local authority was a given.