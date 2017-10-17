Polish President Duda says hopes Turkey will join EU

October 17th, 2017

Polish President Duda says hopes Turkey will join EU

Poland's President Duda meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Warsaw

Poland hopes Turkey will eventually join the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday, days ahead of an EU summit which will discuss the frayed relations between Brussels and Ankara.

The EU, particularly heavyweight member Germany, has become increasingly critical of Turkey since President Tayyip Erdogan launched large-scale purges of state institutions, the military, the judiciary and academia after a failed coup in July 2016.

“Poland has supported and (also) today supports Turkey’s EU accession efforts,” Duda told a joint news conference with Erdogan during his visit to Warsaw.

“I hope Turkey and the EU will continue on the same path … leading to a full membership for Turkey.”

EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s deteriorating ties with Ankara on Oct 19 during a two-day summit.

Turkey’s 12-year-long accession talks, already dogged by disputes on a range of issues, have ground to a halt since the post-coup crackdown, in which more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 – including judges, journalists and soldiers – have been sacked or suspended.

Within the EU, Poland has traditionally been among the most staunch supporters of enlargement, including Turkey’s accession.

Erdogan, speaking alongside Duda, reiterated his criticism of the EU’s accession policy, saying the bloc should announce the end of talks if it doesn’t mean to accept Turkey.

“We won’t bother you any further and you don’t bother us,” he said.

  • Roc.

    This idiot has not counted how many polish migrant workers are dotted around in in EU countries working because of their low wage demands, what would happen if you bring in the Turks? they would work for less which would put all the polish workers on the dole and sent back home, this man is brainless.

  • Gold51

    Duda’s country needs to pay EU membership fees and do as the Gods say before giving Turkey faulce hopes of EU membership.
    I think Erdogan has heard Dudas tune many times.
    He sounds like another Juncker…….bonkers.
    He forgets, the UK will not be in the EU much longer and it’s going to be very difficult if not impossible for EU to continue subsidising Poland and others, let alone a much larger populated country Turkey, thats governed by a dictator that could be in power for another twelve years.!
    I suppose he makes Erdogan happy like Jack Straw does…..lol

  • AnalogMind

    Duda will say anything to irritate the Germans but in this case he does not really mean it. This is an “eff you” to Berlin.

  • Really?

    I doubt very much Duda speaks for the current Polish government on this matter.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Except for an actual punch in Erdogan’s face, how thick must the hint be for him to finally get that Turkey will never join the EU?

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    My view is that Turkey is not yet ready to join the EU, and if anything is a less suitable candidate under Erdogan: It may take many years before Turkey is fit, and in my view that fitness must involve a Cyprus Solution that sees Turkish troops out.

    • elbmw

      Exactly. Turkey has had more than a decade to meet the standards and conditions for joining the EU and has thus far refused to do so but at the same time insisting that they be allowed to join and trying to hold the EU to ransom by letting loose the migrants to flood the EU with, particularly Greece.

      Under Erdogan’s vision it would be more like the EU joining Turkey then the other way round.

  • Roberto

    No way.
    Two third world countries.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Wrong. Regardless of what you, I, or anyone else think about Turkey and Poland, they are a far cry from being Third World countries.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    ‘the bloc should announce the end of talks if it doesn’t mean to accept Turkey.’

    At least he’s right about that

