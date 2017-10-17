President: actions against the enclaved harming relations between the two communities

An elderly lady lights a candle at Apostolos Andreas monastery in the Karpas

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that the levy slapped on food aid from the government to enclaved Greek Cypriots in the north only contributed to deepening the feelings of mistrust towards the Turkish side and were a “blatant violation of human rights”.

The measures, he said, violate the Third Vienna Agreement of 1975, whereby the Turkish side undertook to provide the enclaved population with “… every help to lead a normal life, including facilities for education.”
Anastasiades was speaking during a ceremony at the presidential palace to receive the credentials of the new ambassador to Austria Eva Maria Ziegler.

“We look to the international community and the government of Austria to unequivocally reject any actions by Turkey that aim at diverting attention and distancing us from the ultimate goal of a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem and reunifying Cyprus and its people, and of any actions that aim to implement Turkey’s rhetoric of a ‘Plan B’ for the occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus, which is EU territory,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it appears that Turkey’s actions and stance have deeply infiltrated the Turkish Cypriot leadership which is adopting a policy, even on humanitarian issues, which further alienates the two communities.”

He also pledged that the Greek Cypriot side was strongly committed to negotiating a solution within the parameters that the Secretary-General set for a viable comprehensive settlement fully in line with European and international law that reunites the country  in a truly independent and sovereign state, free of any third-country dependencies.
Presenting her credentials, the ambassador said that Austria was committed to further deepening the already strong ties between the two countries, adding that Austria was one of the first countries that participated in the United Nations Peace-Keeping Force in Cyprus, with a continuous presence for 45 years.

Other ambassadors who presented their credentials on Tuesday included Ireland, Italy and Thailand.

  • Les

    Like a 5 year old – Nikky keeps up this nauseous drumbeat of child like complaints. The world listens and then does nothing. What does that tell you?

  • Pc

    This reminds many of the winter of 1974/1975 when Turkish troops started their ethic cleansing campaign to oust the remaining Greek Cypriots from the occupied territories.

  • Colin Evans

    I was not aware that any relations between the 2 sides existed at all.

  • Douglas

    Why not just pay welfare to the recipients living in the North so they can buy whatever they need over there,problem solved ?

    • Roc.

      But why should they? this little pot of cash that Turks are asking for will make no differance to them Fincaillay , its a case of payback for the failed talks,

    • Pc

      They get welfare. But as you may know that is a fairly minimal amount so there is additional aid provided for.

