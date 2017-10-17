Former deputy AG Erotokritou ‘grossly wronged’ (updated)

Former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday which heard his appeal against his conviction for corruption earlier this year.

Erotokritou was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy AG in 2013.

Panayiotis Neocleous, of the Andreas Neocleous law firm, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for the same case. The firm was also found guilty and has since changed its name. Erotokritou’s old law-firm partner, Andreas Kyprizoglou, who played a relatively minor role, was handed a suspended sentence of 1.5 years in prison.

They were found guilty of conspiring to arrange for the favourable outcome in a civil lawsuit Erotokritou had filed against legacy Laiki bank in 2013, in which he sought to have about €0.5m of loans written off against his seized deposits.

The Neocleous law firm, which represented Laiki at the time, did not appear in court for the hearing of Erotokritou’s lawsuit, resulting in a favourable ruling for the deputy AG.

In return, the court found, Erotokritou launched criminal prosecutions against Russian nationals who had been battling the law firm in court over control of Providencia, a trust-fund worth tens of millions of euros, against the explicit instructions of two attorney-generals, incumbent Costas Clerides and his predecessor Petros Clerides, whom the deputy deliberately kept in the dark.

Erotokritou’s defence, Pavlos Angelides and Efstathios Efstathiou reiterated the argument that he had immunity at the time and should not have been prosecuted. They also said he had not had a fair trial.

Angelides also claimed that he had received a phone call from an undisclosed person who had threatened to bomb him if he continued to handle Erotokritou’s case.

“I don’t care about the threats,” he said, Erotokritou “is grossly wronged and this is the reason I ignore the threats and the war I had experienced by the Legal Service,” he said.

Efstathiou told the court that relations between Erotokritou and Clerides were “tense and hostile,” characterised by enmity from the beginning over their powers. He said there was underlying suspicion and a confrontational climate between them that resulted in the pair expressing themselves in a disparaging manner towards each other.

Kyprizoglou, who represented himself, argued that his involvement was to handle the lawsuit on behalf of Erotokritou and did not take part in the conspiracy.

He added that the criminal court had wrongly assigned wilfulness to his actions.

The Neocleous law firm, which was also fined €70,000, was represented by lawyers Giorgos Papaioannou and Nicolas Tsardellis.

They argued that the criminal court’s decision was wrong because it was based on the actions of individuals who had not been indicted, yet were considered to be involved in the case.

Papaioannou and Tsardellis said the circumstantial evidence submitted should not have led to a guilty verdict. They claimed that the court should have acquitted the company since the rest of the evidence was inadequate to lead to a conviction.

“I do not have the slightest doubt that the company’s conviction was the product of a clear legal error,” Papaioannou said.

The process continues on Wednesday with Alecos Markides for Panayiotis Neocleous.

Prosecutor Elias Stephanou is scheduled to present his case last.