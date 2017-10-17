Tsipras says no Turkish guarantees for a united Cyprus

Greece “will not accept a united Cyprus whose security is guaranteed by Turkey under the threat of military intervention,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said at an event in Washington.

The event was held in his honour by Greek-American organisations American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the American Hellenic Institute (AHI).

Tsipras arrived in Washington on Monday, concluding two days of contacts in Chicago. On Tuesday, he will be meeting US President Donald Trump. He also met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Speaking at the event, Tsipras said: “We have – and will continue to have – an active policy of resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of a fair and viable solution outlined in UN Security Council Resolutions,” and he expressed hope that “the Turkish side would sit again at the table to continue talks on this basis.”

Tsipras also expressed hope that he would be given the opportunity to discuss this crucial issue with Trump and the US political leadership. “That is why I contacted President Anastasiades,” he added.