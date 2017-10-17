Tsipras says no Turkish guarantees for a united Cyprus

October 17th, 2017

Greece “will not accept a united Cyprus whose security is guaranteed by Turkey under the threat of military intervention,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said at an event in Washington.

The event was held in his honour by Greek-American organisations American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the American Hellenic Institute (AHI).

Tsipras arrived in Washington on Monday, concluding two days of contacts in Chicago. On Tuesday, he will be meeting US President Donald Trump. He also met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Speaking at the event, Tsipras said: “We have – and will continue to have – an active policy of resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of a fair and viable solution outlined in UN Security Council Resolutions,” and he expressed hope that “the Turkish side would sit again at the table to continue talks on this basis.”

Tsipras also expressed hope that he would be given the opportunity to discuss this crucial issue with Trump and the US political leadership. “That is why I contacted President Anastasiades,” he added.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Alexi mou.
    To be fair, it’s not your doing because you were not around at the time (not yet born or in nappies I am not sure).Over the past forty odd years Greece has not exactly been a friend of Cyprus or the GCs.
    Historically, the only reason your government is being dragged into the CyProb is because Greece was designated as one of the guarantor powers together with Turkey and the UK.

    Over the years since independence in 1960 ,out of the three only Turkey has been concerned as to what happens in Cyprus.It has exercised its rights and powers to come to the aid of TCs in Cyprus whereas Greece has done precious little in the GCs hour of need.Neither has the UK.

    A valid question to you Mr President. Would you still have felt the same (abolishing the guarantees and of intervention) if instead of Turkey ,Greece had presently the upper hand with 40,000 Greek troops on the island?

  • thatindividual

    Leave well enough alone. Give the Greek Cypriots back their properties and then for goodness sake, leave well enough alone. Open up the entire island to Turkey and you will have never ending troubles, troubles like you have never seen before.

    Erdogan is a madman.

  • Gold51

    TCs need Turkish securities like a hole in the head.
    Akinci played along with that game under Erdogans instructions!
    He remained silent while Erdogans cronies scuttled the talks as expect with
    Erdogans demands.
    Let’s be honest…Its illegal Turkish settlers that want Turkish guarantees and troops on the Island, so they can carry on living unhindered in “Turkish occupied” Northern Republuc of Cyprus in GC properties.
    Most indigenous TCs decided immergrate than live with intolerable Turkish mainland settlers.
    I bet there’s less than 40k indiginous TCs left, and Turkey continous with its steady colonisation.
    This procedure is not alien to Turkey.
    Earlier this centuary, Turks colonised in a similar manner the Syrian province of “Hatay” and subsequently annexed in 1939.!
    Turkey used the guarantor
    card and a small window of oppertunity to invade and occupy Cyprus on a pretext to save TC by replacing them with mainland Turks dumped in Cyprus…..FACT !!!

    • Roc.

      You hit the nail on the head, that is spot on and I havealways said that is the real reason for this BS properganda Securities.

    • Les

      The GCs did not want to do anything to solve the island issues in any form or matter – it is always ‘my way or the highway’. The TCs do not want Turkey to take over their part of the island any more than the GCs but Turkey at the end of the day has the power to do what it wants and is exercising that authority. There is a good possibility that in the not to distant future GCs will have Turkey as its neighbor.

  • Douglas

    What a mess and of a beautiful beautiful island.

    • Roc.

      Nothing new for Cyprus, we been invaded by god knows who, remove all the outside influences and your find we can all live in peace.

  • Michael John

    He is blowing up Anastasiades …Ar*e .

    • Oh Come ON!

      …and vice versa, it would seem! It’s like some weird ’69’ thing!

    • Roc.

      And your going to tell us why are you,

  • Oh Come ON!

    That’s it, Mr Tsipras, make sure you and Mr Anastasiades tie that knot good and tight so there’s no chance that it can EVER be undone!!

    ‘…he expressed hope that “the Turkish side would sit again at the table to continue talks on this basis”‘

    He has got two hopes, I’m afraid! BOB Hope and NO hope! Unless there is some major shift in Turkish policy, of course! That does not look likely, at present! As for the TCs accepting this, there’s about as much chance of that as there is of GCs abandoning Christianity for Islam and Greek for Turkish!!

    • Roc.

      You rejoiced after 74 , and what did get? a growing Anatolian population in the North which will eventually assimulate every true Turkish Cypriot, so what now? you become a province of Turkey then all the masses imgrate to the North and overfill like rats in a shoe box, If you still wishing that the North will become recognised then your are well dreaming that now is further away then it has ever been, No way will the UN, EU or anyone apppease Mr Erodoan.

      So mate you choose.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    I think negotiations has been stopped and I believe that the north and Turkey have decided to not negotiate anymore.

    I think both the republic of Cyprus and the United nations was made aware of this setts long time ago, alerting them that’s it now or never at the last round.

    Will they change their mind, I doubt it

    • Roc.

      I think your find that the majority of true Turkish Cypriots do not want to become a province of Turkey, but over the last 43 years Turkeys goal was to make sure the setttlers were a massive influcence on the politics of the North and these Anatolians hold alligence to Turkey, they have no historical ties with Cyprus or the GC’s

      This was the outset from the start by Turkey, assimulate and cleanse the Indiginess Tc to a Anatolian , Well I hope the Turk Cypriot now see that the grass is not greener on thier side.,

    • Frederic Harakis

      Never say never. If you have Mr Cavasoglu who makes proposal orally and then reneges on them, Mr Anastasiades demanding the physicaly impossible of no armies and guarantees from day1 what do you you expect? I would describe such behaviour “infantile” and I am being polite. When would these individuals realise that they are in fact taking decisions on people’s lifes and futures and start behaving like grown-ups? Someone in authority ought to tell them

  • Mist

    Cyprus Treaty of Guarantee is therefore no longer valid in his eyes?

  • Roc.

    If a solution was found thier be two states under one ROC , with each having a home guard,so this BS of intervention is needed is clap trap, if anyone thinks that if and a big if GCs attacked the Northern part of Cyprus do you really belive Turkey would need a Gurrantour status to invade???????, that have a habit of doing as they please so lets drop this pretence that the Tc’s need this protecting. Turkey is not interested in the flight of the true TC its evident of thier assimulation, it want a hold in Cyprus .

    • Ali Ibrahim

      I think your Greece Prime Minister is as daft as Your GC leader how can there be solution with out a guarantee for TC do you think we can trust ,no way you should get this in your heads and learn to live with it,

      • Roc.

        What part did you choose not to read in my rant, You are living under a myth of this so called Protection Rubbish, You are more under threat for your exsistance under the spread of the setllers than you ever be by GC’s and if you read what I wrote, ” do you think Turkey needs permission to invade if needed???” so please the days this fictous threats no longer works in 2017.

  • Ardana

    Neither will Cyprus . What about them ? Uk , not interested , Greece and Cyprus reject it. Did you hear any comments from the Foreign office regarding this ?

    • Roc.

      The UK have said they are willing to tear up this old unneed Treaty

  • Evergreen

    How about two other guarentors? How about the constitution?

    • Oh Come ON!

      I believe that Greece and the UK have both expressed that they are ok with giving up their guarantor status. As for the constitution, that was bastardised in 1963 so there is clearly no propensity for adhering to it in it’s original format!!

      • Roc.

        spot on

      • Evergreen

        Hmmm🙇still a complicated sitution.

