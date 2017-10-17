William and Kate say baby expected in April

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate confirmed on Tuesday that their third child will be born next April.

The couple, whose official title is Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announced last month that Kate was pregnant and that she was suffering from severe morning sickness, but the date of the baby’s arrival was not disclosed.

In a short statement, the royals’ office Kensington Palace said the baby, who will be fifth-in-line to the British throne, was due in April.

On Monday, Kate made only her second appearance since news broke that she was pregnant, attending a charity event at London’s Paddington rail station.