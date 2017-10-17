William and Kate say baby expected in April

October 17th, 2017 Britain, World 2 comments

William and Kate say baby expected in April

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate confirmed on Tuesday that their third child will be born next April.

The couple, whose official title is Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announced last month that Kate was pregnant and that she was suffering from severe morning sickness, but the date of the baby’s arrival was not disclosed.

In a short statement, the royals’ office Kensington Palace said the baby, who will be fifth-in-line to the British throne, was due in April.

On Monday, Kate made only her second appearance since news broke that she was pregnant, attending a charity event at London’s Paddington rail station.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Gipsy Eyes

    If the LIz and Phil longevity is hereditary that’s another royal born into privileged redundancy. That’s okay what else are we going to spend our taxes on?

  • Douglas

    He keeps knocking them out congratulations 🙂

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close