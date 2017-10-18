Corbyn launches ‘Labour Party Friends of Cyprus Group’

October 18th, 2017 Cyprus 4 comments

Corbyn launches ‘Labour Party Friends of Cyprus Group’

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour Party’s ‘Friends of Cyprus Group’ was launched on Tuesday evening at an event held in the UK parliament, in the presence of the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn and a number of Labour MPs.
The initiative for the creation of the group belongs to Vassilis Mavrou, who said that the aim is to “create closer bonds between Labour MPs and Cypriots, both in the UK and in Cyprus”. He noted that Corbyn’s support was a catalyst for the launch of the group.
In his address, Corbyn said that he represents a constituency that includes a huge number of Greek and Turkish Cypriots and that in 1974 he tried to help Cypriots arriving in London as refugees following the invasion by Turkey.
“The contribution made to our communities and our lives by those people is really incredible,” commented the Labour Party leader.
He went on to say that there must be a reunification of Cyprus and a resumption of the collapsed talks.
“Campaigning for Cyprus and having a sense of responsibility towards Cyprus is very important to me. I recognise that the UK is a guarantor power and I want a Labour government to ensure that we fulfil our obligations, to ensure that this means the island of Cyprus gets reunified,” he added.
The MPs that were present and spoke in support of Cyprus and the new group were Kate Osamor, Catherine West, Angela Rayner, Stephen Doughty, Steve McCabe, Joan Ryan, Roger Gossif, Carolyn Harris, Hugh Gaffney, Caroline Flint and the first UK Cypriot MP Bambos Charalambous.
Charalambous said that the Labour Party Friends of Cyprus needs to put more pressure on the current government to do more for Cyprus.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • cyprus observer

    Lol….I think the current government has rather more on its plate just at the moment!

  • elbmw

    Of course reunification is very desirable, at least by me, but I wonder how a future PM Corbyn will tackle the seemingly impassible issue of Turkey insisting on troops and Cyprus insisting on no troops. What’s he going to do? Bomb Nick at the presidential palace or start shooting down Turkish jets? Short of something that drastic I don’t see how he can change anything.

    Otherwise it’s yet another empty gesture, like many before that have given Cypriots false hope for 43 years and counting.

    Also, if I were cynical I would ask why it has taken so long to form this group. Why now? Oh! Trying to get another UK minority to vote Labour?

    • Monica

      Jeremy and those ‘also-ran’ named MPs have as much concern for Cypriots, as they do for their own British constituents ….. None !
      Sad for Cyprus.

  • cyprusclive

    Good God! Hasn’t Cyprus suffered enough at the hands of the Lefties. Will Corbyn be taking a haircut when he visits the island?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close