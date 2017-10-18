Bayern beat Celtic as Heynckes makes winning European return

Bayern Munich eased past Celtic 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to hand coach Jupp Heynckes a victorious return to the competition he won with them in 2013.

First-half goals from Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put them in the driving seat and Mats Hummels grabbed a third in the 51st minute to round off a dominant performance in which the 72-year-old Heynckes became the oldest coach in the competition’s history.

Celtic were no match for the aggressive Bavarians, who were out to get their European campaign back on track after their 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain last month that prompted the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti and the return of treble-winning Heynckes.

Bayern are now second outright on six points from three matches, three ahead of Celtic and three behind leaders PSG.

The hosts pressed high from the start and Celtic had a lucky escape after six minutes when Bayern’s Thiago Alcantara put the ball in the net. The effort was ruled out, however, as Robert Lewandowski’s cutback was incorrectly ruled to have gone out of play.

Bayern, who also crushed Freiburg 5-0 in Heynckes’ first league match on Saturday, completely overran the Celtic defence.

It was only a matter of time before Bayern scored, which they did in the 17th minute when Kimmich floated in a deep cross, Lewandowski’s header was palmed wide but Mueller came in at the far post to drill home.

They did not let up and Kimmich got onto the scoresheet 12 minutes later with a clever, looping header from 14 metres.

Hummels, making his first Champions League appearance this season, added a third six minutes after the restart with a powerful header that gave Celtic keeper Craig Gordon no chance.

The defeat for Brendan Rodgers’s team means Celtic have now failed to win any of their 11 matches in Germany.