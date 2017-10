Police are investigating the death of a young man whose body was found on Wednesday afternoon in a park in Lakatamia, in Nicosia, near the Fire Service headquarters.

According to the police, there was also blood at the scene, and they are investigating all scenarios.

The man was located at around 6.20pm at the Pedieos river linear park in Lakatamia.

The scene was cordoned off while state pathologist Eleni Antoniou was called in to examine the body on site.