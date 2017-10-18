Breaking that fourth wall

Even if you have no professional training as an actor and you have never been part of any sort of performance before you can still be an active member of the performances set for Paphos this week and next by Carte Blanche.

The theatre company from Denmark will get audience members to interact with the actors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week – and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week – at 6pm at Ibrahim’s Khan.

The event, which is part of Pafos2017, will create an innovative performance that will be a once in a lifetime experience for all those present.

The group, based in Viborg, Denmark, stages performances that highlight the exploration of the senses while placing emphasis on the location in which the actors and audience interact. “Carte Blanche leads the audience into poetic encounters that allow you to explore and stand on the edge of what can be understood and explained about reality – thereby aiming to expand our common understanding of reality.

“We want to create space for reflection and recognition, for eye-opening encounters. We want you to stop, be curious and ask questions about the way you meet and experience yourself and the world,” the group’s website says.

They work in the fields between theatre and installation, where space is an integrated part of the experience. Experimentation is a great part of this as the way the group sets up its act breaks the framework of what we consider performing arts to be.

Carte Blanche was brought together in 2000 by the theatre’s artistic director Sara Topsoe-Jensen.

The performance is a moving one and it is one in which availability is limited. So, if you are interested call 26-932017 and be at Ibrahim’s Khan for the 90-minute, free performance.

Carte Blanche

A performance by the theatre company, where the audience becomes a part of the action. October 20-22 and 25-27. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 6pm. Tel: 26-932017