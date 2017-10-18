Germany upbeat on Brexit negotiations, official says

October 18th, 2017 Europe, World 6 comments

Germany upbeat on Brexit negotiations, official says

A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2016

Germany believes a lot has already been achieved in Brexit negotiations and Berlin is upbeat about the prospects of making further progress in the talks, a German government official said on Wednesday.

EU leaders will discuss Brexit at a summit on Thursday and Friday, when they will deliver a verdict on progress made in the talks so far. EU negotiators want “sufficient progress” to justify opening trade negotiations with Britain.

“At the moment, the assessment is it is not ‘sufficient’,” the German official said, but stressed that not all issues affecting the withdrawal of Britain in March 2019 needed to be fully resolved before discussing the future relationship.

“It is not the case that nothing has happened since the beginning of the negotiations,” the official added. “We think a lot has happened. On what is important to us, citizens rights, we’ve made a lot of progress. We are all in good spirits.”

Britain is keen to start discussions about a 2-year transition period after it leaves the EU at the end of March 2019 and a trade relationship afterwards.

But EU leaders have adopted what they call a “phased approach”. First the EU and Britain must reach agreement on the terms of their divorce – a financial settlement, the rights of citizens and on Northern Ireland – and talk about the transition and the future relationship only afterwards.

“We expect that the government leaders will give a strong signal for us to prepare internally for the second phase – the future relationship,” the German official said, adding:

“The big questions for the future between Britain and the European Union are much larger than these current arguments about finances. I think everyone is aware of that, and so I am confident we will come to a solution there.”

May said earlier on Wednesday Britain was working to win the best possible deal for when it leaves the EU but that government had to plan for every eventuality, including exiting without a deal.

  • AnalogMind

    Really? What is so upbeat about a hard Brexit?

  • cyprusclive

    Sounds like some common sense is breaking out at last. Just one point though? Somebody show me in the Article 50 documentation where it states a financial penalty for leaving the EU. UK to pay its bar bill and maybe some other mutual agency fees but that’s it – otherwise UK leaves without a deal. No deal and WTO rules is actually in most people minds the best financial outcome for the UK.

    • Monica

      The UK are still waiting for the EU to produce an itemised (and independently audited) account of what they think the UK owes (if anything).
      No one, in their right mind, pays an account without checking it’s validity.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Germany has most likly had some preassure from businessgroups in Germany that wont like to lose UK as a customer and will start to change their tone in the negotiations.

    • Banjo

      That’s my take on it.
      Merkel didn’t do very well in their recent election and will need to be keeping people happy at home.

  • Douglas

    So now we can all relax because Germany are upbeat lol

