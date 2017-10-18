Lawyer in supreme court appeal over corruption sentence

A prominent lawyer doing time for corruption had nothing to do with the case that led to his prosecution and the court had failed to adequately weigh the conditions in which each one of the offences had been committed, the supreme court heard on Wednesday.

Arguing on behalf of Panayiotis Neocleous, defence lawyer Alecos Markides outlined the reasons why his client’s verdict and two-and-a-half-year sentence should be reversed by the supreme court.

Neocleous, along with former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou and his former law partner Andreas Kyprizoglou, as well as the Andreas Neocleous law firm, had been convicted on charges relating to the handling of a Cyprus-based trust fund, Providencia Ltd, worth hundreds of millions of euros.

They were found guilty of conspiring to arrange for the favourable outcome in a civil lawsuit Erotokritou had filed against legacy Laiki bank in 2013, in which he sought to have about €0.5m of loans written off against his seized deposits.

The Neocleous law firm, which represented Laiki at the time, did not appear in court for the hearing of Erotokritou’s lawsuit, resulting in a favourable ruling for the deputy AG.

In return, the court found, Erotokritou launched criminal prosecutions against Russian nationals who had been battling the law firm in court over control of Providencia against the explicit instructions of two attorney-generals, incumbent Costas Clerides and his predecessor Petros Clerides, whom the deputy deliberately kept in the dark.

On Wednesday, Markides suggested the criminal court had not delved into the issue of Panayiotis Neocleous having any knowledge of the case, neither was there evidence that he knew of such an agreement.

He said his client’s failure to appear happened by mistake, rejecting the claim that there was a delay afterwards in filing a motion to set aside the court decision on Erorokritou’s loans.

Markides argued that the court of first instance had acted inappropriately by turning itself into an expert, reaching conclusions on scientific issues for which there had been no expert testimony.

He criticised the criminal court for ruling key emails in the case as falsified.

“I am particularly angry with the criminal court and the attorney-general,” he said, adding that he would never accept a client knowingly purging himself.

Markides said the criminal court had made big mistakes and claimed that his client had not been afforded a fair trial.

“The two-and-a-half-year sentence imposed … objectively judged, is blatantly excessive or disproportionate to the ascribed role … which was neither considered leading, nor dominating, or decisive …” he said.