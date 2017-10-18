A parade of great songs

When Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion came together in 1997 for the song ‘Tell Him’, fans of the two singers couldn’t get enough of it. If you still can’t get enough then get ready to meet tribute act Christina Simone in Paphos on Saturday when she will remind us of this hit and more from the solo careers of both women.

Simone is one of the UK’s most respected tribute artists who can do what very few can, and that is pull off the vocal techniques needed to perform some of the greatest hits by Streisand and Dion. She is an award-winning vocalist and entertainer, from the north east of England.

During a 20-year career, Simone has performed her Streisand show in some of the country’s top theatres as part of the productions A Night with Streisand and Diamond and also shared the stage with top tribute acts in the show Magic of the Bee Gees and friends. Now she is adding some Celine to the act, so we can expect our hearts and thirst for more songs to go on and on into the night.

Christina Simone

Tribute act to Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion. October 21. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. 7pm. Tel: 26-962415