The rhythms of ink still pound out loud

Two artists, Marianna Constanti and Miriam McConnon Papageorgiou, will come together on Saturday at the Almyra Hotel in Paphos to share their love of letters in the exhibition Voice of Ink.

Voice of Ink, which is organised by Almyra Hotel and the Bank of Cyprus, is part of the organisations’ joint efforts to showcase works by local artists. As its title suggests, the exhibition focuses on the theme of hand-written letters and words, and other objects linked with the action of penning words. Brought together, these installations and drawings will awaken familiar memories within us, and take us back to another time when hand-writing letters was something we practiced in order to communicate. The voices in this inked exhibition tell personal stories and build the personality of certain characters through the rhythmic action of writing and the flow of ink.

Constanti and Papageorgiou use ink to create words on paper which aim to be more than just something pretty to look it.

The two Paphos-based artists came up with the idea earlier this year and McConnon sent out an open call for old or new handwritten letters to be sent to her to be used as part of the art installation. She received hundreds of letters from people all over the world, written in many different languages. All these, together with others she collected from immigrants in countries around the world, have been used to create a classic house-shaped structure. This structure and the letters it uses as its building blocks, touch on the theme of immigration and displacement.

According to McConnon, the installation allows us to contemplate the life of immigrants and also brings about a sense of unification when these hundreds of stories are brought together under one roof.

Apart from House of Letters, McConnon will also showcase Lost Communication, a large-scale charcoal drawing of worm and rusted post boxes.

While McConnon will show the finished product of the act of writing Constanti will celebrate the materials used to fall in love with it. She will showcase a collection of ink bottles, quills and other objects used to connect hand to ink to paper in shaping the written word. These objects will be accompanied with works on paper that highlight acts of revision and blotting.

Constanti will show us the stories that are not told, that are hidden in the thoughts and feelings that come before the writing. The ideas and processes that have been put on paper, crossed-out, re-written and pined over until the ever-lasting letter has taken its place among the many stories that the world has to tell.

Maria Fiaka will open the event with Kyriakos Margaritis editorial O Eonios Horos Tis Akras Heros.

The exhibition will remain open until November 30.

Voice of Ink

Group exhibition by Marianna Constanti and Miriam McConnon Papageorgiou. Opens October 21 at 7.30pm until November 30. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. Tel: 26-8888763