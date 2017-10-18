Thousands of cases before the ombudswoman

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottidis said on Wednesday that around 3,000 complaints filed with her office, half of which concern this year, are still pending.

Speaking to the House finance committee which discussed her office’s budget for next year, Lottidis said that 131 complaints concern racism and were filed between 2011 and 2017. Another 151 pending complaints concern disabled people, Lottidis said, of which 98 were filed this year.

She added that the majority of cases concern health issues, immovable property, welfare benefits, including the Guaranteed Minimum Income, and civil servants.

Some complaints that have been pending for more than three years, she said, are because they were more difficult cases and presented some particularities.