October 18th, 2017 Business, Cyprus, featured 6 comments

Union calls on employers to respect workers

Civil servants to stage three-hour strike Photo: Christos Theodorides

Sek trade union called on employers to respect workers in the public sector and be thankful because it was the unions that saved Cyprus from bankruptcy in 2013.

In a written response to criticism after they called a three-hour stoppage next Thursday over the government’s refusal to satisfy their demands for a 2.2 per cent pay rise, the union said their claims never put public finances in danger and their stance, especially Sek’s, had prevented bankruptcy in the recent past.

“Political parties and employers, which recently criticised unions, ought to know this reality well,” Sek said, adding that they were demanding implementation of an agreement they struck with the finance ministry on the administration of pay issues in the wider public sector.

The union said the government itself had brought semi-government organisations to their knees by syphoning cash to cover fiscal deficits.

“Between 2002 and 2006, a total of CYP 237.7m (€401m) were drawn from Cyta and the Eac,” the union said.

Sek had disagreed with the practice but its protests fell on deaf ears, it said.

“With time, mostly neoliberal forces and employment groups blamed problems in semi-government organisations on the wage earners’ demands.”

The union said wage earners had agreed to whatever was asked of them to tackle the crisis, in contrast with employers who refused to pay the annual company levy, they tax evaded and employed undeclared workers depriving state coffers of millions.

    The Cyprus Mail is my favourite read of the day. Never a day goes by without some incredulous report contained within. Today is no exception. The very thought that the unions “saved Cyprus from bankruptcy” is so amusing to me….a good laugh all round.
    But the thing is…..some people actually must believe that!

  • Roof Tile

    This is a very funny report. Get some bandages, my sides are splitting!

  • IrishCypriot

    It is obvious that in free market economies, owners attempt to maximize profits while workers attempt, through collective bargaining, to pressure owners into redistributing a larger portion of those worker-produced profits (so that the worker can go and pay ‘retail’ prices for the products that they produced earlier in the day). Until we can transcend this wage-based system, I don’t think we need to come down too hard on those who have nothing to negotiate with except their physical or intellectual labor power.

  • JS Gost

    How delusional are these a&$3holes ? Comrade Toff (aka the village idiot) was supported by these overpaid plebs in return for their votes; these are the people who actually created the problem!. The concept that anyone on this island, least of all the unions, saved us from bankruptcy is farcical. European loans, economic leniency and the arrival of a new government stopped us from entering the third world. Since 2013 it has only been our ability to sell passports and an increase in tourism (due to other countries misfortune rather than our prowess!) that have kept us limping along. With their continuous ridiculous demands and their delusional policies keeping every office overstaffed they have actually contributed to our continued failings. My real ‘income’ has fallen by 33% since 2013 whilst my tax burden has increased, show me a civil servant who can say the same.
    Cyprus has a opportunity in Feb 2018 to send a clear message to these pirates, i dare Nicos to add a union crushing pledge to his manifesto. If he does he will get more than 50% of the votes and Cyprus move forwards rather than being crippled by shared power and pandering to these selfish minorities.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    They clearly live in a dream

    • Spanner Works

      They definitely live in a different world to me!

