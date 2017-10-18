Our View: At last a minister who won’t be cowed by unions

October 18th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 3 comments

Our View: At last a minister who won’t be cowed by unions

Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis does not shy away from public confrontations. In his time at the ministry, he has rowed with political parties, civil servants, businesses and union bosses because he is not afraid to speak his mind. The idea of getting on with everyone, which is an article of faith for most of our politicians, is not a priority for Pamboridis even now we are in an election period and his boss is pandering to everyone.

We doubt the president would have been very pleased with Tuesday’s attack by his minister on the hospital doctors’ union Pasyki, which represents a respectable number of votes. It is necessary, however, for someone in a position of authority to stand up to the arrogant union bosses that think they should have the final say on all policy decisions. Speaking on a radio show, Pamboridis lashed out at Pasyki, whose boss Soteris Koumas claimed the newly-introduced, ‘fast-track’ at the A&E of Nicosia General Hospital failed because his union had not been consulted about how it should operate.

As the minister explained, the reason for the under-staffing at the A&E, which contributed to the ‘fast-track’ system failing, was because some state doctors turned down transfers there because of the heavy workload. On some occasions, when doctors were asked to move to A&E they would take a month’s sick leave in protest said Pamboridis, who described this un-professional behaviour as unacceptable; doctors working in A&E were paid more because of the heavy workload.

Koumas did not hide the fact that the union was making a point because the doctors had not been consulted about the pilot scheme. “As long as some ministry officials believe they know everything and make decisions for others, we will continue to have these problems,” he said. It was a disingenuous point, the minister pointing out that the ministry officials that drafted the fast-track scheme were doctors with training in administering such services.

But in Cyprus, the unions know best and have been running the country because there are very few ministers prepared to stand up to them like Pamboridis. “Is it for trade unions to tell us how to run the hospitals, or is Mr Koumas going to tell us if we are allowed to transfer a doctor from a countryside clinic to Nicosia,” asked the minister. The exact same question could be put to teaching unions, with regard to the running of schools, but Education Minister Costas Kadis is too timid to do so.

Pamboridis, to his credit, is the only minister publicly resisting and fighting union rule. If only a few of his colleagues would follow his example.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Pullaard

    Pamboridis, Michaelides, Georgiades, Phedonas – gosh, four politicians in high places with backbones. We’re on a roll, chaps. If only Anastasiades had even one solid vertebra.

  • KAITANOU

    Did you know that instructions, according to hospital staff at least, have been given that general and specialist medical staff should individually see less patients? .Did you know that again according to hospital staff instructions have been given that those taking blood for analysis at the outpatient clients should see less people each day? I am under the impression that people are being forced to turn to the private sector and at least in some cases the outpatient medical centres are close to being underutilized. Its not bad to reduce the number being seeing by doctors etc.but this implies an alternative is provided.Or perhaps the alternative is the private sector. My experiience is that the private sector is perhaps now under more pressure whereas five years ago many people turned to the public sector.
    Is it not time that that some constraints be placed on the private sector, for example publizing how much various examinations and tests should be charged in the private sector. if the minister did this this would show courage but such a move would also challenge anyones competancy.

  • EGB

    He’s a good man, determined to make the Health Service work or die on his own sword.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close