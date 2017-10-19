Akinci says door is still open for dialogue

October 19th, 2017 Cyprus 7 comments

Akinci says door is still open for dialogue

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday the Turkish side has left open the door for dialogue for a new effort involving a balanced package that will focus on getting one result.

Speaking at the Technical University in the north, Akinci said the condition was that ‘there will be a serious change in mentality in the Greek Cypriot side’.

He said he did not wish to seek other alternatives to the current status quo, adding that without a solution the breakaway state would continue.

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots have also censured Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.

Akinci said everyone knew the Turkish side behaved within reason during the talks, something the Greek side failed to do.

“As long as the problem exists the search for a solution will continue,” he said. “Different prospects for a solution could be developed but whatever is done will be done through negotiations.”

Akinci said the Turkish Cypriot side was not closing the door to talks but it was obvious they could not take place now with the presidential elections in the Greek Cypriot community.

He spoke about the need for change in methodology for the talks saying ‘the approach for the open-ended talks to continue for another 50 years had exhausted itself’.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Anton Tunç

    No mr akinci its not anymore 🙂 your services are no longer needed. Time for whats next in ankaras agenda which is either promoting othersides faults and get recognition or annexation there is no 3rd option

  • Bernard Smart

    Everyone including Akinci knows the main reason (possibly the only one) is that if the duplicitous nicos had agreed then he would not be looking forward to his next term in office.

  • Evergreen

    Interesting.

    • AnalogMind

      In a world of illusions, I guess everything is interesting.

      • Evergreen

        I appreciate Akinci’words.

  • AnalogMind

    There is a little problem here which none other that Acinci has no door to open and he is talking about “opening” Turkey’s door of which he has zero control and which door is wide shut.

    • The True Cypriot

      No – the real problem is that you Greeks seem to think we have no rights.

      Turkey will defend our rights.

      Greeks and Greek Cypriots tried to delete us from Cyprus and have never acknowledged that fact let alone shown any contrition.

      That is what he means by Greeks need to change.

      He is much more hopeful that most Tcs are in that regard.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close