Akinci says door is still open for dialogue

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday the Turkish side has left open the door for dialogue for a new effort involving a balanced package that will focus on getting one result.

Speaking at the Technical University in the north, Akinci said the condition was that ‘there will be a serious change in mentality in the Greek Cypriot side’.

He said he did not wish to seek other alternatives to the current status quo, adding that without a solution the breakaway state would continue.

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots have also censured Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.

Akinci said everyone knew the Turkish side behaved within reason during the talks, something the Greek side failed to do.

“As long as the problem exists the search for a solution will continue,” he said. “Different prospects for a solution could be developed but whatever is done will be done through negotiations.”

Akinci said the Turkish Cypriot side was not closing the door to talks but it was obvious they could not take place now with the presidential elections in the Greek Cypriot community.

He spoke about the need for change in methodology for the talks saying ‘the approach for the open-ended talks to continue for another 50 years had exhausted itself’.