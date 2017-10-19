Baghdatis beaten in Stockholm

Baghdatis beaten in Stockholm

Cyprus tennis star Marcos Baghdatis

Marcos Baghdatis has lost in the last 16 of the Stockholm Open, the Cypriot going down two sets to one to Japanese seventh seed Yuichi Sugita of Japan.

Baghdatis lost the opening set 6-3 but fought back to claim the second 6-3. Things were looking good when he broke early in the third set, but he couldn’t maintain his level, as Sugita stormed back to win the deciding set 6-2 and set up a quarter-final clash against either Argentine number four seed Juan Martin Del Potro or Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

