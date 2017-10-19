Bar Review: Beer and Beer, Limassol

It’s October and in keeping with the Oktoberfest mood we headed to Beer and Beer. This really is prime weather for beer as well, not too sweltering so your beer turns into soup if it is not consumed fast enough, and not cold enough that chugging down an ice cold beer will make you even colder.

As the name indicates, beer galore is available here – and if you are a beer lover or are looking for a beer that is somewhat out of the ordinary then this is the place to go.

The beer collection is vast, there are about six menu pages dedicated it alone. Choose from a wide selection of blonde, brown, triple fermentation – the list and the of countries the beers come from goes on. Simply put, this is a place to experiment and try things out. And, all the beers on the menu are generally in stock.

Plus, most importantly, the beer is always chilled to perfection.

Beer and Beer is not only a bar but also a restaurant, so if you are there for a quick drink the beer meze (chips and German sausage, topped with a melted mix of mozzarella, edam and gouda as well as red and green bell peppers) makes for an unbeatable combination.

Beer and Beer has two locations in Limassol, one in the heart of the city centre, and one in the heart of the tourist area – the tourist area one is larger and does have a more German feel to it, thus making the experience more enjoyable.

Does it have the largest and most exhaustive beer collection in Cyprus? No. But it does have one of the largest, if not the largest in Limassol, and that adds significantly to its appeal. Pair that with tasty beer snacks and you have all the ingredients for a night to remember. Also make sure to take advantage of the special Oktoberfest offers available this month.

Beer and Beer

Where: Georgiou A, Yermasogia and Saripolou 66-68, Limassol

Contact: 25 013164, 25 379800