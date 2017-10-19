Chelsea and Roma share spoils in six-goal thriller

October 19th, 2017 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Chelsea and Roma share spoils in six-goal thriller

Eden Hazard (right) scored twice for Chelsea in a highly entertaining match at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Roma served up a rip-roaring 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as both clubs stayed firmly on course for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Edin Dzeko scored twice for Roma as the Italians stormed back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining, only for Eden Hazard to salvage a point for Group C leaders Chelsea.

David Luiz’s curler put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute and Hazard doubled the home side’s advantage in the 35th.

Aleksandar Kolarov fired Roma back into contention before the interval and Dzeko’s double in the space of six minutes, the first a scorching volley, looked to have earned Roma only their second win in 16 attempts on English soil.

Hazard’s equaliser kept Chelsea top with seven points from three games with Roma on five – three ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Results from the Champions League on Wednesday night:

Benfica 0
Man United 1

CSKA Moscow 0
Basel 2

Bayern Munich 3
Celtic 0

Anderlecht 0
PSG 4

FK Qarabag 0
Atletico Madrid 0

Chelsea 3
Roma 3

Barcelona 3
Olympiacos 1

Juventus 2
Sporting Lisbon 1

