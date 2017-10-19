Greece plays down financial impact of any F-16 jet deal

October 19th, 2017 Greece, World 9 comments

Greece plays down financial impact of any F-16 jet deal

Greek Prime Minister Tsipras and US President Trump shake hands at end of a joint news conference at the White House in Washington

A potential deal with the United States to upgrade dozens of Greece’s F-16 fighter jets is not expected to harm its fiscal progress and should not worry its EU lenders, a Greek government spokesman said on Thursday.

Defence spending has been reduced during Greece’s seven-year debt crisis, which shrank the size of its economy by more than a quarter and drove its jobless rate to nearly 28 per cent.

“It (the deal) is not expected to impact in any way the country’s progress on fiscal targets or the fiscal balance of its budget,” spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

Discussions have progressed but the deal over the Lockheed Martin fighter jets upgrade has not yet been sealed, Tzanakopoulos said.

Greece has about 160 F-16 fighter jets. Any deal would involve ugrading about 85 to 95, he added.

The upgrade is not expected to cost more than €1.1 billion, a sum which would be paid in annual instalments of about €110 million over a decade.

“It is the cheapest and most appropriate solution to upgrade our air defence,” he said, adding that Athens has paid dozens of billions euros in past decades to purchase such jets.

Greece’s current EU bailout programme, its third since 2010, ends in August and the leftist-led government has cut pensions, increased taxes and implemented unpopular reforms to meet targets.

Greek media reported on Thursday that European Union lenders were concerned about the possible arms deal. Asked about the reports, Tzanakopoulos said Athens was ready to provide any information to the Commission.

“There is no reason for any concern,” he said. “It is logical that the EU Commission would want to be briefed and it will get all the necessary information, if requested.”

The potential deal came to light during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s visit to the White House this week.

Greece spends about 2 per cent of its gross domestic product – roughly €3.5 billion – on defence, more than the EU’s average, largely due to long-standing tensions with its neighbour and fellow Nato member Turkey.

Spending on arms is expected to reach €475 million in 2018, according to Greece’s 2018 draft budget. Asked whether Greece, as it emerges from crisis, was returning to past habits of overspending on arms, Tzanakopoulos said: “The government has no intention to reiterate the mistakes of the past.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • AnalogMind

    There is zero financial impact whatsover. Trump is a promoter type, prone to hyperbole and he wanted (during a period of House and Senate disagreements on many issues such as tax reform, budget, Iran, N. Korea) to show that he could produce a deal favorable for the US and not affecting the US deficit.

    In reality, the purpose of this announced deal is part of the Souda Bay MDCA and there is a good chance that Greece has to pay nothing plus Greece to receive additional benefits.

  • Gold51

    Fantastic news.
    Greece is the EUs eastern flank in defence from attack and should be assisted by the EU.
    Also it gives Cyprus a stronger sence of securiry while aggressor dictator Erdogan remains in power and that could be for a long time yet. Unfortunately. !!

    • Anton Tunç

      thats false sense of security you know,Turkey doesnt wish to harm greece but for the sake of arugment even it she did greek military would not make much of a diffrence 🙂

      • AnalogMind

        Then try to harm Greece militarily and see what happens.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      You need to invest in an atlas! Poland is a far east as Greece: most of Bulgaria and Romania are further east than Greece and all of Latvia, Lithuania ans Estonia are further east than Greece.

      • AnalogMind

        And for that reason they represent a buffer against both Russia and Germany and this is precisely why the USA is investing in them as far more reliable allies.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          But that doesn’t make Gold51’s observation valid….which is what I was referring to.

          • AnalogMind

            Germany has its own agenda and has never been trusted by the US based on its turbulent past. Behind the scenes, Germany is trying to produce a pact between itself and Russia in order to finance Russian economic growth in exchange for unlimited access to raw materials. If this happens (and it has been tried before with Hitler and Stalin and on other occasions), the US will not tolerate such new alliance which will dominate Europe. So the US is heavily investing on Eastern Europe. Erdogan knows this that’s why he visted Poland but it may be too late for Turkish influence in this game behind the scenes.

    • AnalogMind

      Please, don’t even bring the EU in defensive matters because it’s a total joke. Greece and Cyprus are strong USA and Israel allies (and both nuclear powers) in military matters and that is all that counts.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close