Man jailed for cocaine crimes

A 37-year-old man was jailed for nine years on Thursday after he was found guilty of possessing and trafficking one kilo of cocaine.

The man was arrested in June last year following a chase that involved shooting by officers who tried to stop him.

Drug squad officers tried to stop the man, who was driving from Larnaca to Nicosia, following a tip off.

The suspect failed to comply and accelerated, crashing into the patrol cars. Officers fired shots in a bid to stop him but he continued towards Nicosia.

At some point during the chase, officers saw the suspect throw a packet out the window, which was later found to be one kilo of cocaine.

He was eventually intercepted on Anexartisias Street in Strovolos after he crashed into a police car, got out, and attacked a member of the drug squad.

Officers used forced to subdue him and place him under arrest.

Inside his car, they found two mobile phones. In a subsequent search at his home, officers found two mobile phone sim cards.