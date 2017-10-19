May calls for Brexit talks progress at EU summit

October 19th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 1 comments

May calls for Brexit talks progress at EU summit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium

Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell fellow European Union leaders on Thursday of “ambitious plans” for progress in Brexit negotiations in the coming weeks.

Arriving at the summit in Brussels, she told reporters: “We’ll … be looking at the concrete progress that has been made in our exit negotiations and setting out ambitious plans for the weeks ahead. I particularly, for example, want to see an urgency in reaching an agreement on citizens’ rights.”

She said she would also pledge continued British cooperation with the EU in areas such as security and defence: “I set out a few weeks ago in Florence a very bold and ambitious agenda and vision for our future partnership between the EU and the UK.”

“At the heart of that remains cooperation on the key issues and dealing with the shared challenges that we face. That speech … set out that ambitious vision and I look forward to us being able to progress that in the weeks ahead.”

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Ambitious this, ambitious that. So ambitious it leads nowhere. One thing at a time. Get the tab first.

