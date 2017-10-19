Merkel presses allies to cut funds for Turkey’s EU bid

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged her fellow leaders on Thursday to cut European Union funds to Turkey that are linked to Ankara’s bid to join the bloc due to concerns about the country’s growing authoritarianism.

While praising Turkey for taking in Syrian refugees, Merkel stuck with the tougher tone she adopted during her reelection campaign last month, although she stopped short of calling for an outright end to Ankara’s decade-long push to join the bloc.

“The rule of law in Turkey is moving in the wrong direction,” Merkel said as she arrived for the EU summit, in a reference to the large-scale purge that President Tayyip Erdogan has carried out following a failed coup attempt in July 2016.

“We are very concerned about this. I will push for the pre-accession funds to be reduced,” said Merkel, who asked for Turkey to be put on the summit agenda, with Germany bearing the brunt of Erdogan’s criticism of Nato allies.

Launched in 2005 after decades of seeking the formal start of an EU membership bid, Ankara’s membership negotiations were always sensitive for France and Germany because of Turkey‘s status as a large, mainly Muslim country.

But the scope of Erdogan’s response to last year’s coup attempt, his detention of US and European citizens including dual nationals, and his jibes at Germany and the Netherlands for what he has called “Nazi-like” behaviour.

Aside from money that the EU gives Turkey as part of its 2016 migration deal, Ankara is set to receive €4.4 billion from the EU between 2014 and 2020. Only a small part of that has been committed for projects such as infrastructure.

Some northern countries, including the Netherlands, say European financial aid meant to help Turkey reform politically so it can to join the EU now makes no sense because Ankara has cracked down so dramatically after the failed coup.

With 50,000 people jailed pending trial, including German-Turkish nationals, EU membership also looks more distant than ever, EU officials say, citing Erdogan’s referendum earlier this year giving him sweeping new powers that rights groups say lack checks and balances.

“Why are we funding political reform when the country is moving away from democracy in such a dramatic fashion,” said a senior EU official involved in Turkey policy.

Turkey is set to receive almost €500 million next year for the EU’s common budget and European governments are discussing how much to limit that while not hitting projects such as infrastructure and agriculture.

The European Parliament has proposed reducing the transfer by €50 million next year, with another 30 million euros set aside for further cuts should the relationship with Turkey deteriorate even more. It is set to vote next week.

However, EU governments are divided, with Poland, Britain and Sweden maintaining their strong support for Turkey‘s EU membership and countries such as Austria demanding not just a freeze to accession funds but an end to membership talks.

“Entry negotiations with Turkey must be broken off,” Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative OVP party won the most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, said on Twitter as he arrived for his first EU summit.

  • Joe Smith

    Trust the uk to support a facist, anti democratic turkey. Whatever wrong the Turks do the uk is always their by their side. Must admit they do share the same lack of values

  • Anton Tunç

    good

    • Evergreen

      yes.

  • Douglas

    Let’s hope the UK get out of this so called EU disorganization asap.

    • Monica

      She’s so desperate for cash …. with German businesses breathing down her neck, due to her future lack of finance after Brexit …. She is now grabbing at straws (from an agreement she should never have entered into in the first place) !

      • NuffSaid

        Stop being silly Monica. Germany can more than afford to pay for the rest of the eu. The uk is a pauper in comparison to Germany.

    • NuffSaid

      Hang on there Douglas, the UK are single handedly responsible for Turkey being in the position of membership talks in the first place. It was Jack Straw in 1999 threatening to veto Croatian entry talks if those were not extended to turkey. Austria wanted Croatia to join but the uk was busy blackmailing the rest of the eu to get turkey in.

  • AnalogMind

    I don’t trust Merkel on anything. German Europe is a label with zero appeal.

  • Paranam Kid

    Whether it is dealing with Erdoğan or Putin, Merkel clearly does not possess the required skills to deal with leaders who are not the standard, run of the mill stuff like a Mark Rutte, Theresa May, or even a Mariano Rajoy. The mercurial type or the phlegmatic chess player or definitely not her cup of tea.

    She may have won the election in Germany, but the loss compared to the previous parliament was still significant, which indicates people are getting tired of her, and she has proved that she is past her “best before” date, i.e. time to get out. But it is very difficult to remain realistic after so many years in power.

    • Roc.

      Trying sweep your BS in Turkey first before criticizing others, your find Merkel and all other EU leaders are saints compared with MR Dictator Erdogan, Thumbs up to Merkel.

      • Paranam Kid

        I never praised Erdoğan, and do not agree with his turn to authoritarianism. But he is part of the current political scene so he cannot be avoided & ignoring him is definitely not the solution.

        Merkel has shown her ineptitude with Putin, even though she speaks Russian & lived under the Soviet yoke, she is not able to deal with him.

        A US-style approach does not work here. But I guess that’s too hard for you to understand, poor soul.

        • Adele is back x

          Ignore….

          • Paranam Kid

            Hey Adele, welcome back, long time no see/no hear. Hope you are OK.
            Thanks for the advice.

            • Adele is back x

              Your most welcome l value your comments…. I was upset with the normal abuse from some but after the “break “ …I refuse to let abusive comments upset me any more…. Carry on please I respect you… We should be able to view are opinions without insulting comments we will carry on……

              • NuffSaid

                Don’t let Monica and the rest of them get to you this time.

                • Adele is back x

                  I know I shouldn’t but i was very upset but over it now Thanks….. Thankyou for your support… if only people realise we all go with our own opinions and different life experiences if only some realise that…….

              • Paranam Kid

                Thank you :-))

        • The True Cypriot

          Well said – if you do not agree with greeks like him, you are labelled with racist insults.

          He is an idiot.

      • The True Cypriot

        Is that the same Merkel that you Greeks were touting at “hitler” by daubing moustaches on her photos?

        You utter idiot and one dimensional fool.

