Missing man found dead in Nicosia

Police said they are investigating the death of a young man whose body was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday afternoon in a park in Lakatamia, in Nicosia, near the fire service headquarters.

Authorities said later the body belonged to 20-year-old Romanian man Eugen – Leonard Misea who had been reported missing from his home since Monday afternoon.

The man was located at around 6.20pm at the Pedieos river park.

The scene was cordoned off while state pathologist Eleni Antoniou was called in to examine the body on site.

Investigations stopped during the night time due to low visibility and resumed on Thursday morning. The scene was guarded during the night.

Police said a post mortem is expected to shed light on the cause of death.