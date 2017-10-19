Water restrictions hit Limassol

Limassol residents are being encouraged to cut water usage

The Limassol Water Board on Thursday urged residents of the district to restrict water usage as the Episkopi desalination has plant has stopped temporarily due to damage.

In an announcement, the board said that it is currently being allocated reduced volumes of water from the Water Development Department (WDD) due to damage in a substation of the electricity authority (EAC) that led to the interruption of the Episkopi desalination plant.

Efforts are underway by the EAC, the water board said, to repair the damage so that the desalination plant can resume operations as fast as possible.

“To avoid disrupting the water supply of the Limassol area, consumers are urged to restrict water consumption as much as possible,” it said.

It added that, in cooperation with the WDD, it is trying to secure water from alternative sources.

 

