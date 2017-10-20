BAKER TILLY in South East Europe: Supporting EV-ZO Association

October 20th, 2017 Company News 0 comments

BAKER TILLY in South East Europe: Supporting EV-ZO Association

In the context of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility plan, Baker Tilly in South East Europe has been supporting the EV-ZO Association on an annual basis, by preparing the Association’s audited statements, free of charge.

EV-ZO association supports patients suffering from neoplastic disease, whilst all financial revenues arise from friends’ donations, event proceeds and member subscriptions.

Baker Tilly fully supports  the Association’s efforts and hopes that it continues to offer its services towards comforting those in need for many years to come.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close