BAKER TILLY in South East Europe: Supporting EV-ZO Association

In the context of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility plan, Baker Tilly in South East Europe has been supporting the EV-ZO Association on an annual basis, by preparing the Association’s audited statements, free of charge.

EV-ZO association supports patients suffering from neoplastic disease, whilst all financial revenues arise from friends’ donations, event proceeds and member subscriptions.

Baker Tilly fully supports the Association’s efforts and hopes that it continues to offer its services towards comforting those in need for many years to come.