Cyprus Sunshine Cup to take place for 22nd straight year

One of the most important mountain bike events in the world will take place on February 22-25 and March 3, with new classification orders and innovations for amateurs.

The event has been hosted in Cyprus for more than 20 years, with the race addressed to professional and amateur cyclists attracting more than 200 athletes from Europe, America and Asia. The races will take place once more in the areas of Lefkara, Skarinou, Lythrodontas and ancient Amathus.

Over the years, the event has been attracting Olympic champions like Juroslav Kulhavy, winner of the gold medal in London, and silver in Rio. The Czech is a frequent visiter to Cyprus and the winner of last year’s Afxentia Race, the most important part of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup – which is one of the only three Hors Class category race, just one step under the World Cup.

Cyprus will be hosting a large number of foreign professional and amateur cyclists, and as from this year, the race will be innovated for the purpose of attracting more athletes, who in addition to their athletic aspirations, are also eager to enjoy the island life of Cyprus.

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup is an official event of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, organised by Bikin Cyprus Events. The Cyprus Tourism Organisation is the main sponsor of the race and it is also supported by the Cyprus Sports Organisation.

Amateur cyclists who will be taking part in the race will have a great opportunity to race amongst the topc-lass cyclists of the world, as this year the Cyprus Sunshine Cup – The Challenge, will be introduced. The Challenge includes the first three parts of the Afxentia race.

The three-day race will have an individual time result and result tables for all the amateurs that will take part in it. These are very important news for amateur cyclists, as they will have the opportunity to compete in some of the nicest trails on the island and on the same routes as the pros do!

In order to attract even more foreign amateur cyclists, the organisers have included many side events in the program, as well as shuttle buses and more feed zones. Bikin Cyprus Events’ General Manager, Mike Hadjioannou has stated the importance of such a significant event for Cyprus.

“The Cyprus Sunshine Cup is an institutional event for Mountain Bike worldwide. It is a very significant event for Cyprus, as despite the great athletes that compete, it is also very beneficial for tourism numbers in Cyprus, as many amateur cyclists are hosted in to our island, enjoying its beauties and hospitality,” he said.

Registrations are open for everyone who is interested in competing in one of the most important Mountain Bike events in the world. Registrations and information at [email protected] and on +35797803070.

More information on www.facebook.com/CyprusSunshineCup.