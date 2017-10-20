Drunk patient attacks nurse

October 20th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

The attack took place at Paphos hospital

Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a nurse and a doctor at Paphos general hospital on Thursday evening.

The suspect, 36, was at the first aid department of the hospital at around 8.30pm when he hit a 33-year-old nurse.

According to police, the patient, who was drunk, then attacked a female doctor who together with other people had attempted to calm him down.

The man was arrested by a police officer at the hospital and is being detained for questioning while the nurse was hospitalised as a precaution.

