Entering a surreal world of art

The group exhibition Lux is right on time for the scary season of Halloween as its visual and three-dimensional art is frighteningly good.

The exhibition, which will open tonight at Beat Pazar in Limassol and focuses on the theme of light, will present pieces that take us into another dimension. The means for this switch of dimensions is the use of ultraviolet colours that are responsible for creating a bright, magical environment.

The images and colours the artists have used are mainly inspired by nature but their imaginations are never far behind. Both Stefani Nikolaou and Maria Dimitriou want to show their point of view and how they see reality – that life is so colourful that it is almost a fairy-tale.

Nikolaou studied Fine Arts in Italy. After returning to Cyprus in 2012 she has been experimenting with various mediums in the field of visual arts. She aims to trigger the curiosity of the audience through her work. The use of intense colours and surreal imagery are two of the main elements she prefers to use. She has participated in various group shows and has presented a number of solo exhibitions.

Dimitriou, from Ukraine, studied Fine Arts in St Petersburg and at Alexander College in Larnaca. Her installations often provide animals with human traits.

Lux

Exhibition by Stefani Nikolaou and Maria Dimitriou. Opens October 20 at 7pm until October 22. Beat Pazar, Chatziloizi Michailide 20, Limassol. Tel: 99-849560