Former Disy MP loses driver’s licence, fined €3,000

Former DISY MP Andreas Themistocleous outside the court with his wife during an earlier court hearing

Former Disy MP Andreas Themistocleous had his driver’s licence revoked for six months on Friday and fined €3,000 for traffic violations committed while in parliament.

The MP was found guilty on two counts of speeding and one count of failure to comply with a traffic signal.

Last year, the supreme court lifted his parliamentary immunity so that he could be tried for speeding offences which took place on April 4, 2015 when he was caught driving his car at a speed of 172 km/h – 72km over the legal limit.

On February 12, 2015 he was caught doing 170km/h, 141km/h on October 14, 2014, and 91km/h in a 50km/h zone on July 10, 2014 where he also faced charges for violating a traffic signal – the white continuous line in the middle of the road.

