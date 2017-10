Seven Scottish and British tourists were declared ‘Ayia Napa’s Tourism Ambassadors’ for visiting the area scores of times over the years.

Bill and Dixie Forbes from Scotland, holidayed in Ayia Napa 76 times, while John and Margaret Mackrell, also from Scotland, visited 43 times.

British tourists Garry and Ann Steward travelled to Ayia Napa 36 times while Stan Dibble, from England, visited 60 times.

The seven received a plaque from the municipality.