Justice Minister praises Larnaca’s progress

October 20th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Justice Minister praises Larnaca’s progress

Justice minister Ionas Nicolaou

Larnaca has become a much safer city over the past few years and has come a long way in terms of reducing crime, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Friday, while visiting Larnaca police.

Nicolaou recalled that the first time he had visited the city after taking his post as minister in 2013, he had seen gambling premises at Phinikoudes beach.

“Today that place doesn’t exist and many others carrying out similar activities no longer exist either.”

“The steps taken as far as the safety of the citizens and city are huge.”

Nicolaou said congratulations are in order for the work police in the city are carrying out and said Larnaca residents had told him the city is safer.

“The results speak for themselves. Any Larnaca resident can see how far we’ve come because this place deserves better days than the ones we experienced in the past.”

The justice minister added that the police force ‘has also changed and is constantly changing for the better so it can be more effective and can gradually earn the trust it needs from citizens and society’.

Nicolaou said his visit was carried out as part of the regular visits done by himself and the police chief.

“Today we have given a clear message to officers that the safety of the country and the safety of every citizen is a priority for all us.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Mike

    If we take the words at face value then well done Larnaca I say. If “the safety of the country and the safety of every citizen is a priority for all us.” is actually so then hats off to the Justice Minister. I would however like to see that transferred into actions rather than just rely on the words. If so however then well done.

  • Veritas

    The local big Don has moved from gambling, prostitution and protection racketeering to the lucrative business of real estate. It’s one way of money laundering, not uncommon among these type of “businessmen” around the world.
    This change of line of business is the reason that “gambling premises at Phinikoudes beach doesn’t exist and many others carrying out similar activities no longer exist either”, not the efforts by the local police force.

  • Cydee

    Gambling on the beach…….shocking; like old ladies playing Bingo. We have to learn to gamble the ‘proper’ way, save-up for when we go to the Casino.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close