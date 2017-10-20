Justice Minister praises Larnaca’s progress

Larnaca has become a much safer city over the past few years and has come a long way in terms of reducing crime, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Friday, while visiting Larnaca police.

Nicolaou recalled that the first time he had visited the city after taking his post as minister in 2013, he had seen gambling premises at Phinikoudes beach.

“Today that place doesn’t exist and many others carrying out similar activities no longer exist either.”

“The steps taken as far as the safety of the citizens and city are huge.”

Nicolaou said congratulations are in order for the work police in the city are carrying out and said Larnaca residents had told him the city is safer.

“The results speak for themselves. Any Larnaca resident can see how far we’ve come because this place deserves better days than the ones we experienced in the past.”

The justice minister added that the police force ‘has also changed and is constantly changing for the better so it can be more effective and can gradually earn the trust it needs from citizens and society’.

Nicolaou said his visit was carried out as part of the regular visits done by himself and the police chief.

“Today we have given a clear message to officers that the safety of the country and the safety of every citizen is a priority for all us.”